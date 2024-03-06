Joy Prime has extended a heartfelt apology to Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for a misunderstanding arising from a video excerpt shared on its social media platforms.

The video, which captured an excerpt from Mr Blay’s interview on Joy Prime’s morning show, Prime Morning, inadvertently misrepresented his remarks regarding the NPP in the forthcoming elections. Mr Blay had intended to caution against allowing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to govern, but instead inadvertently referred to his party.

He said “This is a blessed country, where we love each other. We don’t have too many problems, and for that reason, let’s work together towards ensuring that the NPP stays in power. And don’t allow the NPP; they will mess up the economy.

Considering the general context of his statement, his reference in the last line to the NPP is inadvertent.

This part of the video was posted on Joy Prime’s social media platforms with a caption that repeated the obvious unintended error.

Joy Prime regrets the confusion and inconvenience this may have caused to Mr Blay. The station emphasises its commitment to accurate, fair, and responsible journalism.