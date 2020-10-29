A video of a United States (US)-based Ghanaian pastor in a heated argument with wife over the signing of divorce papers has gone viral on social media.

He is seen being persuaded to sign the divorce papers by a young man but he vehemently refused to do so.

He insisted that his wife’s family members, who were also in the room, cannot force him to sign the documents.

While the heated argument lingered, the man’s wife, who has now been simply identified as Betty, was heard saying that she sacrificed all her money and her life to make sure the marriage worked.

During the altercation, the pastor lost his cool and threatened the wife.

He said she will die and carry the whole of America with her to the grave.

Betty’s family made it known to him that should anything bad happen to her, he will be held responsible and made to face the law.

Pastor Ofori’s late wife

This is coming weeks after a US-based Ghanaian Pastor, Sylvester Ofori, was charged with first-degree murder after shooting his wife, Barbara Tommey seven times for attempting to leave the marriage.