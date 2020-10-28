Organisers and contestants of the ninth season of the MTN Hitmaker have begun preparing for the live shows.

This comes weeks after intense auditions and boot camp that led to the selection of the final contestants.

The reality show which is searching for Ghana’s music star saw the contestants during the weekend mount the live stage to practice for the main event.

In an interview, producer Kaywa who is a judge on the show said the contestants are bringing losts of talent and excitement to the show.

“I have been listening to them and I think we have a great set of contestants to deal with,” he said.

The 2020 Hitmaker has 12 contestants namely Pashyn, Byan, Nessa Cute, Mimi, Gabby Nova, Josh Black, JiMi, Coby Tuesday, Kwacy Boat, RBJ, Adepa, and Achiaa.

They are not only competing for the title of the Season Nine winner but also ¢120,000 recording deal.