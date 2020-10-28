Fast-rising footballer, Ali Hashim has successfully completed medicals with Division One League side, Accra Lions.

Ali will sign a two-year deal with the club.

The former Golden Kicks midfielder was a prime target for Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak.

The sensational playmaker is one of the hottest prospects in the country currently with lots of club’s vying for his signature.

READ ALSO

Asempa Sports can also confirm that Legon Cities, Aduana Stars, WAFA and a host of others are interested in him and are ready to make a move for his signature.

Ali is expected to play a key in Accra Lion’s bid to play in the Ghana Premier League next season.