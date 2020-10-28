Parts of Accra have been flooded following an hour of heavy rainfall, Wednesday, October28, 2020.

Many residents were left scooping water from their compounds as commuters were left stranded in traffic.

Some of the areas affected include Kaneshie, North Industrial Area, First Light, Santa Maria among others.

Traders along the road around the Kaneshie Market particularly have also lost some of their goods to the flood.

Some people stranded shared some videos on social media.

Currently at Accra academy 😪😪 pic.twitter.com/ny6Mj67e2s — Nana Yaa (@PattieDonalds) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, social media is awash with thoughts of users and videos depicting the extent of damage caused.