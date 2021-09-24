US rapper and Chief Executive Officer of Cash Money Records, Birdman has addressed the infamous photo from more than a decade ago that saw him kissing ace rapper Lil Wayne on the lips.

In a new interview, the rapper and business mogul revealed the real reason why he did that.

“First of all, my own son, I would kiss him,” the 52-year-old said about the photo that was taken in 2006 during a segment from REVOLT TV’s “Big Facts” podcast interview. “I always looked at Wayne as my son and I always looked at it like, ’cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time he ever [sees] me.”

Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, further explained, “Cause I was living like that. That’s what that s**t really started from ’cause I thought that every night I leave, I might not ever come back.” The “Leather So Soft” rapper went on noting that he always considers Wayne as his “child.”

Birdman has already addressed the now-infamous photo that captured him kissing Lil Wayne on the lips in 2006, but people will always be intrigue around it

“I always today look at Wayne as my child. I was his father when he didn’t have a father since he was nine years old,” Birdman shared. Expressing his love to the “Lollipop” hitmaker, the Cash Money Records CEO added, “And I love him like my own and I’d give my life for him and I’d take a life for him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Birdman also suggested that if Wayne was to ever get involved with a “Verzuz” battle, it would be an easy win for him. “Himself, Wayne versus Tunechi,” Birdman said, which drew a laugh from the co-hosts.

“He got too much s**t going on, nobody could touch that. Come on, brother, this is Tunechi. This n***a had 100 singles in one year.

He passed [Elvis Presley] in one year, 100 songs on Billboard, so I don’t think an individual could top that. I’m talking about 100 hit songs. The work Wayne put into it, I wouldn’t even play with that s**t.”