An abandoned Community Day Senior High School project, which begun in 2014 at Damanko in Nkwanta North district of the Oti Region, has been turned into a cattle ranch.

The facility forms part of the 200 community day schools that the John Mahama administration promised to build across the country by 2020.

Although the roofed e-block is about 80 percent complete, the residents complained that failure of the incumbent government to complete and fully furnish the school is disappointing.

Speaking to Adom News’ Kwame Owusu, the residents said the stalled Community Day School project has affected education of children in some communities who have completed Junior High School and were expected to benefit from the project.

They further complained that enrolling their wards in distant Senior High Schools has increased their financial burden since it is expensive.

On his part, the Assemblyman for Danmanko West electoral area, Obed Limbey, said it is disheartening that the project has been stalled.

He stressed that prospective senior high students are struggling to have access to education.

He noted that the completion of the school will boost education system in the area.