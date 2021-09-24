A middle-aged woman was on Wednesday 22, 2021 captured on CCTV camera sprinkling an unknown white substance outside the door of Shanzu law courts Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo.



Veronica Ndinda Mutisya, who is a complainant in a matter before the resident magistrate, was caught sprinkling the substance and upon further search more of the unknown substance was found inside a bag in her possession.



She was later picked by detectives for further interrogation at the Bamburi police station awaiting completion of investigations and analysis of the CCTV footage.



Per the CCTV footage, Mutisya arrived at the court premises at 7:45 am. She is seen walking around the magistrate’s door before removing some white substance from her bag. She is then seen pouring some of it outside the door of the magistrate’s chambers before one of the cleaners catches up with her.



A confrontation ensued between Mutisya and the cleaner. The court’s administrator is called in to intervene and afterwards police officers whisk the suspect away.

ALSO READ:



In her defence, Mutisya claimed that the white substance found in her bag was a mixture of salt, unga, and some other unknown substances that she often carries with her.



“I use it whenever l feel bad. l was not trying to use it to influence the outcome of my case. l was only trying to access a tap which is outside his chambers to wash my hands,” she said.



Police have confirmed that they have initiated investigations to establish the motive of the suspect.