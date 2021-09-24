SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to extended action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 25 to Monday 27 September 2021.

This round of Premier League action is headlined by two massive clashes: Chelsea hosting Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the early afternoon kick-off on Saturday 25 September, and the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the early evening of Sunday 26 September.

The Stamford Bridge meeting of the Blues and the Citizens is a repeat of last season’s UEFA Champions League final – which Chelsea took 1-0 in Portugal back in May – and a showdown between the two teams that most pundits believe are the favourites for the Premier League title in 2021-22.

Blues coach Thomas Tuchel had made a major impact since his arrival at the club, though the German recently heaped praise on a player who has been a Chelsea stalwart for almost a decade: captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who recently reached 300 Premier League appearances.

“It is a pure pleasure to be his coach. Azpi is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances every day. What you see on a matchday is what I see every day,” said Tuchel.

“He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be: loud and extroverted. He is not this. He is very emotional but he is calm, he leads by example. He is a fantastic captain, a great player and just a really good guy too.”

The North London grudge match between Arsenal and Spurs will be an absolutely vital one for the former, with the Gunners having endured a terrible start to the season. Former Arsenal player and current technical director at the club, Eduardo Gaspar [known as Edu], has called for unity.

“We are where we never [want] to be. But we have to work to leave this situation,” said the former Arsenal fan favourite. “There are some reasons why we are there, we have to accept that, we have to recognise the reasons. So now let’s put the team together, let’s play together and let’s see the team together because until now we haven’t had the opportunity to see the team. Let’s support them and let’s be together.”

The round of Premier League action also features Manchester United hosting Aston Villa; Liverpool with a potential banana skin in their away game against rookies Brentford; West Ham United looking to humble Leeds United at Elland Road; and the so-called A23/M23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion will take centre stage on the evening of Monday 27 September.

This round of La Liga action is headlined by Real Madrid hosting Villarreal at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the evening of Saturday 25 September. The meeting of Los Blancos and the Yellow Submarine promises to be a high-quality affair, with both sides boasting world-class attacking talent.

Amongst those who have stepped up their game for Real is Welsh attacker Gareth Bale, who has gone from a peripheral figure to one of the Madrid side’s key players since the arrival of manager Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the season.

“I have brought that into Real Madrid this season, where there is a better environment for myself. Every player will tell you if they’re in a happier place mentally, then physically they are going to feel better and perform better,” said Bale. “I’m playing and a bit happier and a bit more comfortable with the playing style of Real Madrid.”

Another key clash this round sees Deportivo Alaves host Atletico Madrid in the early afternoon match on Saturday, with the Basque side hoping for an upset victory at Estadio de Mendizorroza, though manager Javier Calleja acknowledges that his charges have struggled to find form this season.

“We have to be much more reliable, defend better, be more secure. And we must achieve it as a team, we have good players but it is very difficult for individuals to win a game by themselves,” said the Alaves boss.

Elsewhere in Spain’s top flight this weekend, Sevilla will back themselves to win at home to Espanyol, as will Barcelona when they welcome Levante to the Camp Nou on the afternoon of Sunday 26 September, while the round will wrap up on the evening of Monday 27 September with Celta Vigo welcoming Granada to Galicia for a clash at Estadio de Balaidos.

This round of Serie A action is headlined by the latest edition of the Rome Derby, or the ‘Derby della Capitale’ between Lazio and Roma on the evening of Sunday 26 September at the Stadio Olimpico. Regarded as one of the most fiery and intense derbies in European football, this clash never fails to produce drama… and it certainly helps that both teams have looked impressive contenders so far this season.

Yet Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has warned his team against setting their expectations too high, especially against a well-drilled Roma, who have come on impressively under Jose Mourinho.

“In these new experiences the growth path is almost never linear, we know that we still have to work a lot to grow, we must not get ahead of ourselves,” said the chain-smoking coach, who added: “I don’t want us to sit as deep in defence as we did in our first games, though there is a risk that comes with this.”

Another mouthwatering clash is the ‘black and blue derby’ which sees champions Internazionale play host to Atalanta early on the evening of Saturday 25 September. Inter have shrugged off the loss of key players and manager Antonio Conte, with former Serie A striker Dario Hubner insisting that the Nerazzurri are actually stronger without Romelu Lukaku.

“Inter lost Lukaku, but now have three really good forwards and their front line is stronger now. They changed playing style with Inzaghi and this team can do really well,” explained Hubner, who adds that this season’s title race could be the best for many years.

“Inter are still a good team, Lazio, Napoli and Roma will have a good season and Juve will emerge again. Milan can challenge for the title too, I think it’ll be six teams fighting it out and a great deal will also depend on the cup competitions.”

This round of top-flight action from Italy also features Juventus at home to Sampdoria; AC Milan look to win away at Stadio Alberto Picco against Spezia; Napoli at home to Cagliari; and the action wraps up on the evening of Monday 27 September with Venezia at home to Torino.

