Nigerian singer, Victor AD has mounted a strong defence in honour of the late prophet TB Joshua, following allegations of rape and abuse of members in a recent BBC Africa documentary.

Taking to his Twitter handle the singer, born Victor Adere, revealed that the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has on numerous occasions saved him and his family when they dealt with some illnesses.

Victor AD disclosed that, at age six, TB Joshua saved him from a skin disease.

He added that, after his mother was shot in a robbery attack, she risked losing her arm, but the late SCOAN leader healed her.

Again, he revealed that TB Joshua healed his sister when she went blind during her school days.

Victor AD stated that, none of the supposed miracles they witnessed were staged or faked.

This comes days after claims of widespread abuse and torture by the founder of one of the world’s biggest Christian evangelical churches were published by the BBC in a new documentary.

Dozens of ex-Synagogue Church of all Nations members – five British – allege atrocities, including rape and forced abortions, by the late TB Joshua.

The allegations of abuse in a secretive Lagos compound span almost 20 years.

The over-150-minute-long video, split into three parts and published on YouTube, is titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua”. It also took into account the stories of former disciples and church workers.

The report delved deeper into the collapse of a guest house for church pilgrims in 2014 that killed at least 116 people.

TB Joshua was also accused of faking his “miracle healings”, which were broadcast to millions of people around the world.

But Victor AD insists that not only are these accusations unfounded, TB Joshua was a man of God who helped many others.

“So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. Say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God,” part of his post read.

Meanwhile, SCOAN has since countered the documentary by the BBC, describing it as “roadside journalism”.

SCOAN described the documentary as unfounded, noting that the characters interviewed in the report were unknown to the church.

SCOAN said; “BBC World Services investigative unit, code-named Africa Eye came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN.”

According to the church, journalism as a societal watchdog requires fairness, balancing and objectivity in order to command dignity, honour and respect as the fourth estate of the realm.

“BBC has compromised these lofty principles by descending into fictional narratives and propaganda, thus turning itself into a weapon for a hatchet job as gangsters in the gab of journalism with a destructive ulterior motive for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

“Only BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junks and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.”

