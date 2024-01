President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Students Loan Trust Fund.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, noted the appointment is under Section 13 (1) of the Students Loan Trust Fund Act, 2011 (Act 820).

Mr Mahama’s appointment is pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Fund, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama

