The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has warned the public not to take pictures of their Ghana Cards or any bank cards and share with person’s purported to be working with a bank.

According to GAB, bank customers must desist from sending pictures of items that reveal identity numbers and bank accounts to prevent fraud and scams.

“Never send a picture of your Ghana Card or any of your Bank’s cards such as debit, Visa, and Mastercard via WhatsApp to any anyone purporting to be from your bank. If in doubt, contact your bank or Relationship Manager directly”, the statement said.

In recent times, there have been an increase in fraudulent activities in the financial sector, leading to loss of money.

The Bank of Ghana has already directed banks to improve cyber security to curb the growing canker. The banks have also assured the public of tightening security to expose such acts.

Ultimately, it is expected that the general public will be vigilant and also report such cases to the appropriate authorities.

Cyber Security Authority issues alert

Recently, the Cyber Security Authority raised alarm over a sharp rise in job scam incidents across the country.

In a public alert statement, the CSA stated that it has received at least 15 reports through the cybercrime/cyber security incident reporting points of contact with victims losing over GH₵124,000.

According to the CSA, citizens ought to beware of unsolicited messages offering job opportunities as these scammers tend to pose as recruiters to fleece unsuspecting people.

The CSA added that, people must be skeptical of advertisements that promise high-paying jobs that require minimal work.

“If it seems too good to be true, it’s likely a scam,” the CSA stated.