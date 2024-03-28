The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned individuals against malicious actors who take advantage of the heightened commercial activity associated with festive seasons to perpetrate online scams.

The Authority says it has received 194 cases of online fraud with a total loss of about GH¢ 2,404,161 between January and March this year.

Therefore it is reminding the public to exercise caution and due diligence in their online activities during the Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

These frauds are perpetuated through online shopping scams and phishing scams.

The CSA in a public alert notice cautioned the general public of “too good to be true” deals related to the festive season.

“Use a reputable online marketplace or retailer when purchasing items or gifts. Check on the official website or with reliable sources to validate the contact details of the shop you are searching for.”

“Insist on payment only after delivery and inspection and ensure that mobile money payments are made to wallets in the name of the online shop you are dealing with.”

“Do not share personal information such as your Ghana card number, credit card information, or bank account details with anyone,” the Authority cautioned.

