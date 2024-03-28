The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has expressed its appreciation for Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah as he ends his tenure as Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on March 31, 2024.

In a statement, the GRA praised Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah for his outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the Authority’s operations.

The GRA also noted his efforts in fostering harmonious relationships among staff members, as highlighted in the statement.

“Management of GRA wishes to use this opportunity to commend Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah for his exceptional leadership and immense contribution to the operations of GRA, especially in the area of digitalization and wish him well in his future endeavours.

“Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah was known in GRA as a Commissioner-General who worked well with all staff irrespective of their status. He was down to earth and had excellent human relations” the statement said.

Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah was first appointed as Commissioner-General in October 2019. He was granted a two-year post-retirement contract from October 2021 to October 2023 and thereafter a further extension to end on March 31 2024.”

President Akufo-Addo on March 28, 2024, appointed Madam Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of GRA.

She replaces Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah. Until her appointment, she was the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.

Below is the full statement

