The New Patriotic Party (NPP) United Kindom (UK), Bristol Chapter has lauded Vice President, Dr. Bawumia and the government for the Ghana card number at birth initiative.

According to the group, the Ghana card number at birth initiative represents a significant step towards establishing a comprehensive national identity system in Ghana.

The Communications Officer of the NPP UK Bristol Chapter, Michael Ampadu in a statement on March 18, said the “key advantages of having a unique identification number from birth is the ability to track individuals throughout their lives, enabling better provision of services and targeted interventions.”

He added that, it is critical to use best practices and learn from the experiences of industrialized nations to overcome possible obstacles.

Read full statement below:

NPP UK- BRISTOL CHAPTER EULOGIZES DR. BAWUMIA AND NPP GOVERNMENT FOR GHANA CARD NUMBER AT BIRTH INITIATE; A STEP FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The introduction of the Ghana card number at birth initiative signifies a significant step towards establishing a comprehensive national identity system in Ghana. This initiative, which assigns a unique identification number to newborns, has several important implications for the country, particularly in the areas of governance, social services, and security. In order to better understand the importance of this initiative, it is instructive to contrast it with the systems in developed countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

In developed countries like the UK and the US, national identification systems have long been in place, with unique identification numbers or cards issued to citizens at different stages of their lives. For instance, in the UK, individuals are assigned a National Insurance number at the age of 16, which serves as a key identifier for taxation, social security, and healthcare services. Similarly, in the US, Social Security numbers are assigned to citizens at birth, providing a universal identification number that is used in various aspects of life, including employment, taxation, and benefits administration. Comparing the Ghana card number at birth initiative to the systems in developed countries highlights the potential benefits and challenges associated with such a program. One of the key advantages of having a unique identification number from birth is the ability to track individuals throughout their lives, enabling better provision of services and targeted interventions. In countries like the UK and the US, this has proven instrumental in ensuring efficient delivery of social services and implementing welfare programs effectively.

Moreover, a national identification system starting from birth can enhance security and reduce instances of identity fraud and duplication. By having a centralized database of citizens’ identities, governments can verify individuals more accurately and prevent misuse of personal information. This is particularly crucial in today’s digital age, where identity theft and cybercrimes pose significant risks to individuals and the state. On the other hand, implementing a national identification system, especially from birth, comes with challenges related to privacy concerns, data protection, and administrative complexities. In developed countries, debates around the balance between national security and individual privacy have been ongoing, with calls for robust safeguards to protect citizens’ personal information from exploitation and misuse.

As Ghana moves forward with the Ghana card number at birth initiative, it is essential to learn from the experiences of developed countries and adopt best practices to address potential challenges. Ensuring transparency, accountability, and data security will be key to gaining public trust and fostering wider acceptance of the national identification system. By leveraging the lessons learned from countries like the UK and the US, Ghana can harness the full potential of the Ghana card number at birth initiative to drive sustainable development, enhance governance, and improve citizens’ lives.

