Importers and freight forwarders at the Tema port are asking the Ghana Shippers Authority to ensure shipping lines do not charge them for extra demurrages, rent, and storage.

This is due to delays caused by the general internet disruption in the country.

The general disruption in internet services across the country since last week has negatively affected the clearance of cargo at Ghana’s largest seaport leading to demurrages.

Explaining the level of impact on the cost of doing business at the Port, co-chairperson of the Technical Committee of the Tema District of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Paulina Abrokwah, says they expect the Ghana Shippers Authority to intervene.

According to them, it will ensure shipping lines do not take advantage to charge them extra for the delays caused by the internet disruption.

Speaking to Joy News, the executive secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Azaki Awingobit, said considering the estimated period of five weeks for full internet restoration, the Economic Management Team (EMT) must immediately come up with a Plan B to ensure importers do not suffer.

READ ALSO:

You are the anchor of NPP’s elections victory – Bawumia tells NPP PCs

Why is Ghana not prepared for a system crash?

Pressure mounts on ECG to publish a load-shedding timetable