A young man, believed to be in his late 20s, has met his untimely death after falling from a cargo truck at the Tema Port.

He has been identified only as Kuti, who was a casual worker with Best Labour Company Limited.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested the incident occurred on Friday at a time the deceased was loading the truck with goods.

His colleague workers narrated Kuti fell from the cargo truck with his head dividing into two.

They explained the incident occurred around 3:00 pm but all attempts to reach the police or ambulance service proved futile.

Watch the video attached for more: