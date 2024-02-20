The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reported that approximately 1,400 individuals and businesses have initiated the process of obtaining licenses and accreditation since Ghana’s cybersecurity regulatory regime was implemented in March 2023.

In its latest press release dated February 19, 2024, the CSA announced that it had registered a total of 1,137 Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs), 194 Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), and 52 Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs), bringing the overall number of registrants to 1,383.

While some entities have received provisional licenses, others are at various stages of the licensing and accreditation process.

Under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), all existing CSPs, CEs, and CPs are mandated to obtain licenses or accreditation by December 31, 2023. Entities operating without proper authorization are prohibited from conducting business in Ghana.

The CSA reaffirmed its dedication to enforcing the provisions of Act 1038, cautioning that individuals and businesses offering cybersecurity services without proper licensing or accreditation will face legal consequences, including administrative penalties and criminal prosecutions.

To streamline the licensing and accreditation process, the CSA has set up a dedicated clinic at its premises in Accra, aimed at assisting qualified CSPs, CEs, and CPs in completing the online application process. The clinic operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

In a bid to ensure compliance across sectors, the CSA has also collaborated with the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to ensure that public institutions seeking cybersecurity services engage only licensed and accredited entities. Additionally, partnerships with the Judicial Service of Ghana aim to enforce Act 1038 in all relevant legal proceedings.

Businesses and individuals seeking cybersecurity services are advised to verify the licensing or accreditation status of entities through the CSA’s online authentication system or by directly contacting the authority for due diligence purposes.

These measures highlight the CSA’s commitment to regulatory compliance and safeguarding Ghana’s digital ecosystem in line with domestic laws and international best practices.

