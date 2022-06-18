Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has lauded the Black Stars for the heroic display against Chile in the 2022 Kirin Cup.

Having suffered a defeat in their opening game against the host country, Otto Addo’s side finished third place in the tournament with nine men.

The stars secured a 3-1 win in the shootout, courtesy of a big performance from goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, Mr. Twum praised the Black Stars for their fighting spirit and class to beat the South American side in the shootout.

Addo’s men played the last 12 minutes of the game with nine men but forced the game into a penalty shootout. Manaf made two saves to help Ghana earn a hard-fought victory.

“The Kirin Cup was a good exercise for the Black Stars because the next break is in September and the technical team needed more games to access the team well,” he said.

“We lost to Japan but against Chile, the team showed character with nine players and the team won.

“The team will now focus on the Angola games in September but I must say it was a good one,”

Ghana was rewarded $50,000 as prize money for securing the third place at the four nation soccer tournament in Japan.