Ghana has been rewarded $50,000 as prize money for finishing in third place at the 2022 edition of the four-nation Kirin Cup Soccer invitational in Japan.

Having suffered a defeat in their opening game against the host country, the Black Stars defeated South Americans Chile 3-1 on penalties after a draw in regulation time in a third place decider held at the Panasonic Stadium in Osaka Tuesday morning with nine players.

Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen emerged the hero with two spot-kick saves for Ghana who finished the 90 minutes with nine men following second half red cards to defender Alidu Sediu and midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

Ghana opened the tournament with a 4-1 defeat to hosts Japan on Friday, June 10.

Meanwhile, Tunisia thrashed Japan 3-0 in the final and pocketed $250,000 as prize money.

The competition served as preparations for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.