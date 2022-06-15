Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has clarified that the Ghana Card is not an E-passport.

Answering a question by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on whether the Ghana Card is an e-passport or not, the Minister said, the Ghana Card is not a replacement for the current biometric passport.

She, however, noted that it may serve as an optional travel document to be used alongside the biometric passport.

“It must be underscored that the passport, together with the travel certificate are the only approved travel documents for the Ghanaian, they are internationally recognised.

“At the moment, the Ghana Card cannot be used for travel to other countries either within or outside of ECOWAS as that will require bilateral agreement with countries for their authorities to accept the card as a travel document. The Ministry is in active discussion with ECOWAS member states and our bilateral partners to achieve this,” she told Parliament on Tuesday.

The Ghana Immigration Service on February 28 announced to the public that beginning Tuesday, March 1, a valid Ghana Card would be accepted for nationals and dual nationals returning to the country.

Regarding this, Madam Botchwey told Parliament that “in light of the announcement by the Ghana Immigration Service titled ‘Notice to the Public: Use of Ghana Card as a travel document’ which was dated 24th of February, Ghanaian and dual national holders of Ghana Card would be able to travel to Ghana using the Ghana Card.”

ALSO READ: