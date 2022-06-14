Black Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, has received tremendous plaudits from Ghanaians following his sensational performance against Chile in the 2022 Kirin Cup tournament.

Nurudeen made two important saves in the shootout as Ghana edge Chile to finish third in the four team championship.

The Eupen shot stopper repaid the faith reposed in him by Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to give his side a much comfortable victory on Tuesday, June, 14.

The 23-year-old was selected between the sticks following the massive scrutiny of his teammate Ati Zigi after a poor display in the 4-1 loss to Japan in the opening game.

Manaf’s saves coupled with excellent kicks from Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku gave Ghana a 3-1 triumph over the South Americans.

Ghana’s goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen doing some wonders today! #BlackStars the love us gradually coming back! 🇬🇭✊🏾🥰 — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) June 14, 2022

Manaf Nurudeen is wearing that head guard for a reason, Ghana's Petr Cech 🔥 — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) June 14, 2022

God Has Appointed Manaf Already! GHAMA 🇬🇭 — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) June 14, 2022

Any goalkeeper who saves a penalty for Ghana should have an automatic place on the team because it happens once every forty years lol



Manaf saves one — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 14, 2022

Before the game against Chile, Manaf Nurudeen had saved 29% of penalties faced. He has just saved three straight penalties to help Ghana finish third in the Kirin Cup.



The Black Stars finally have a shootout keeper 🧤 pic.twitter.com/ED3VP7vvyR — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 14, 2022

WHERE WAS MANAF NURUDEEN IN 2010 AND 2015? — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 14, 2022

That’s how you play yourself into a team.



Well done, Manaf. Wow! — Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 14, 2022

Abdul Manaf saves two penalties for Ghana. It is so unusual — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 14, 2022

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen May have just picked his World Cup ticket. 👀👌 — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 14, 2022

Two saves in a penalty shoot out for Ghana is rare.



🇬🇭Manaf Nurudeen – nice work! — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 14, 2022

At this point Manaf Nurudeen is capable of saving Ghana’s economy more than Nana Addo 😂😂😂 — Bengazy👻 (@_yawwjunior) June 14, 2022

Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties.



Manaf Nurudeen with two saves in the shoot out.



Deserving that Manaf is the hero. He’s been very good all game. Well done to him. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 14, 2022

MANAF NURUDEEN IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH PERIOD!!!! What!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 What a wow!! — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) June 14, 2022

Manaf you do all🔥🔥🔥 — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) June 14, 2022