Black Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, has received tremendous plaudits from Ghanaians following his sensational performance against Chile in the 2022 Kirin Cup tournament.
Nurudeen made two important saves in the shootout as Ghana edge Chile to finish third in the four team championship.
The Eupen shot stopper repaid the faith reposed in him by Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to give his side a much comfortable victory on Tuesday, June, 14.
The 23-year-old was selected between the sticks following the massive scrutiny of his teammate Ati Zigi after a poor display in the 4-1 loss to Japan in the opening game.
Manaf’s saves coupled with excellent kicks from Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku gave Ghana a 3-1 triumph over the South Americans.