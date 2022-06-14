The Executive Director of the National Cathedral project, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, has rendered an unqualified apology to the Coalition of Muslim Organisations (COMOG).

This comes on the back of his comment that the state facilitated the construction of the National Mosque at Kawkudi on the Kanda Highway.

COMOG has since refuted the comment and mounted pressure that Dr Opoku-Mensah retracts and apologises for it.

In a statement, the Executive Director indicated he regrets the pain his comment might have caused the Muslim community.

“I retract and apologise for the use of ‘state facilitation’ in my response and deeply regrets the pain it might have caused the COMOG and the Muslim Umma in Ghana,” he said.

Dr Opoku-Mensah has since asked the public not to compare the two projects, stating the National Cathedral and the National Mosque are two distinct projects.

Below is the full statement: