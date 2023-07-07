The unveiling of the 10th edition of the Tehilla Experience showcased a surprising guest, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, better known as Ike, the ex-husband of Ohemaa Mercy.

Attendees were taken aback by his presence, as they least expected him to be at the event.

Not only was Ike’s attendance a surprise, but his appearance also caught everyone off guard.

Previously known for his short, faded haircut and clean-shaven face, Ike now sported a completely different look that could easily make him go unnoticed.

It was observed that he had plaited his hair and grown a neatly trimmed beard and mustache. Ike, who was not known for wearing sunglasses in the past, was spotted wearing a pair to complement his new style.

Ike proudly wore one of the customised t-shirts for the launch, exchanging pleasantries with guests and beaming with a wide smile.

Ohemaa Mercy, during her speech, expressed her utmost gratitude to Ike for his unwavering support over the years. Despite their divorce, she acknowledged his continuous professional assistance to her and thanked him for it.

In 2020, rumours circulated about trouble in Ohemaa Mercy and Ike’s relationship, but no official communication was made regarding the cause of their separation.

However, their presence together at the Tehilla Experience indicated that they have maintained a positive connection and a supportive relationship.

ALSO READ: