The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has surcharged the Ministry of Works and Housing as well as the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

This, according to the Chairman, James Avedzi Klutuse, is due to their refusal to appear before the committee on Thursday, June 24, despite several notices served the sector ministers.

To him, the two Ministers, did not take the work of the Committee and Parliament, serious with their actions.

Coupled with the surcharge, Mr Klutse, who is also the Ketu North Member of Parliament has noted the two ministries will bear the cost incurred in organising the meeting.

“The cost Parliament incurred for organising today’s sitting must be borne by them. The account section will compute the cost and they will be surcharged, including the media in terms of the time that GTV has also spent,” he announced.

He explained the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta and the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, were to assist with a probe into the 2017 and 2018 Auditor General’s Reports.

“We have written to the Ministries to appear before the Committee and we did not get any feedback from them about their unavailability so the assumption was that they will appear before us.

“This morning my clerks began to contact them and some of them were not picking the calls, some of them picked and said they were at another programme,” he announced at a meeting with committee members.

Meanwhile, they are expected to appear before the Committee on Friday, June 25.

The Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Communication and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will also follow suit.

