The New Patriotic Party‘s (NPP) Deputy Bono Regional Organiser, Kofi Darko, has passed on.

Reports indicate Mr Darko died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2021, after battling a short illness.

He was 64 years.

The decease, Kofi Darko

Social media has since been inundated with tributes in his honour.

This comes barely two weeks after Gabriel Kwame Awuah, the NPP Bono Regional Council of Elders Chairman also passed.

Mr Awuah, aged 81, died on Sunday, July 25 at the Sunyani Regional Hospital after a short illness.

Meanwhile, a delegation, led by the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye and the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, on Wednesday visited the bereaved families to commiserate with them.

Other members included the Regional Secretary, Kofi Ofosu Boateng; 1st Vice Chairman, Joseph Mensah; Doris Asoma 2nd Vice-Chairperson; Reg. Treasurer Alhaji Allabey; Nassara Coordinator Aljahi Bashuru Wahab and the Communications Director Asare Bediako Seth (ABS) and other party faithful.