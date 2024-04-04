Pan-African Savings and Loans, a proud member of the Ecobank Group, demonstrated their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by donating to the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged on February 23, 2024.

The donation, presented by Mrs. Adelaide Karl Lartey, the Manager of the Kaneshie Branch of Pan-African, exemplifies the company’s focus on supporting children and education in their CSR initiatives.



In a statement, Mrs. Karl Lartey highlighted that “this donation was part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to give back to the community, with a particular emphasis this year on institutions that support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)”. The contribution included a canopy for the Institute’s showroom, three wall signs showcasing the activities and training provided by the Institution, and a road sign to enhance visibility and awareness.

The donation was warmly received by Ms. Evelyn Ampadu, the Manager of the Centre, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for Pan-African’s generosity. The support provided by Pan-African will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged, helping them continue their essential work in empowering and assisting those in need within the community.

Pan-African’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities support the health and educational needs of those within the communities it operates. In addition to donations to schools, customers within the environs of its branches benefit from free medical screening and advice from qualified medical personnel engaged by Pan-African for the purpose.

Pan-African Savings and Loans has a commitment to providing convenient sustainable banking services to the economically active, low-income, and un-banked sector of Ghana and is recognized for excellence as a leading Savings and Loans institution in Ghana.

Pan-African offers a comprehensive array of financial services tailored to cater to the needs of businesses and individuals alike. One of their core offerings is access to loans dedicated to facilitating business expansion and school and church building completion. This is complemented by various savings opportunities that enable customers to grow their funds securely. In addition, Pan-African provides a reliable outlet for remittance services, facilitating smooth and efficient money transfers.

One standout feature of Pan-African is its user-friendly digital platform, QUICK, granting clients easy and round-the-clock access to their bank accounts. This digital service enhances convenience and ensures that customers can manage their finances seamlessly from anywhere at any time.

Pan-African takes proactive steps towards promoting financial inclusion through its gender program, MAMA. This initiative not only offers financial benefits but also extends non-financial perks such as online consultations and reduced pharmaceutical costs.

By prioritizing gender equality and fostering a supportive environment, Pan-African empowers individuals and groups to take charge of their financial well-being and overall health. The Company stands out as a reliable partner committed to driving financial growth and inclusivity across the region.