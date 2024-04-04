Athletic Bilbao duo Inaki Williams and Nico Williams shared a video of themselves enjoying a Ghanaian dish as they prepare for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final.

In the video shared on Instagram first by Inaki, the two players had been served fufu with soup with the attention on Nico.

The two, despite playing for different countries, were born to Ghanaian parents with Inaki choosing to represent the Black Stars while Nico defends the colours of Spain.

The forwards, however, have not shied away from their African roots as they have undergone projects in Ghana including building a school in Accra.

The video of the two players enjoying the fufu has gone viral on social media with Ghanaians reacting to it.

The two players are expected to be in action for Bilbao when they face Mallorca in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

Watch the video below