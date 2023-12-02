The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently conducting its parliamentary primaries in constituencies it does not currently represent in Parliament, known as orphan constituencies.

This process, taking place from December 2 to December 3, 2023, aims to select parliamentary candidates for the upcoming 2024 general election in 111 out of the 138 orphan constituencies across the country.

The Greater Accra region, with 17 orphan constituencies, is expected to witness intense competition, particularly in Okaikoi North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodio, Adenta, and Korle Klottey constituencies.

Contesting for the parliamentary slot in Okaikoi North are Afia Akoto, the deputy communication officer of the NPP, and the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei.

Other contenders are: Ken Kuranchie, publisher of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper; businessman Prince Owusu, and former MP for Okaikoi North, Fuseini Issah.

In Ledzokuku, former MP, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the CEO of the National Health Insurance (NHIS) is being challenged by Clifford Martey, Ibrahim Adjei (a presidential staffer), and Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu, the NPP parliamentary candidate in the 2020 general elections.

Ablekuma Central has a competitive field, including Jefferson Sackey (Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President), Collins Amoah (a businessman), Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey (former MP for the constituency), and Samuel Brako-Amoafo (a businessman).

The Odododiodio Constituency witnesses a two-way contest between Nii Lantey Bannerman, the NPP parliamentary candidate in the 2024 election, and Mannaf Sowah, a businessman and TESCON Patron of the Accra Technical University (ATU).

Adenta’s competition features Kwasi Obeng-Fosu (former Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy), Akosua Manu Kozie (Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority), and Winfred Nartey Obimpeh (a gospel musician).

In the Korle Klottey Constituency, Prince Debrah, who represented the NPP in the 2020 Parliamentary Election, faces strong opposition from Nii Noi Nortey (former NPP Chairman for Korle Klottey), Rexford O. Ansah, and Harry H. Quartey.

The primaries are expected to be closely watched, reflecting the party’s efforts to secure strong candidates for the upcoming general elections.