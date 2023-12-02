Mark Okraku-Mante defeated in NPP Parliamentary Primary

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has lost his bid to become the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region.
He polled 136 votes, while his opponent, Ida Adwoa Asiedu, emerged victorious with 410 votes.
The other aspirants, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah, secured 4 and 3 votes, respectively.
This outcome marks a significant development in the political landscape of the Ayensuano constituency.
ASPIRANTS
- Adwoa Asiedu Ida – 410
- Kingsley Boateng Adonai -3
- Samuel Ayeh Paye -105
- Mark Okraku Mante -136
- Ernest Addo – 4
Rejected 2
