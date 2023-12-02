Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has lost his bid to become the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region.

He polled 136 votes, while his opponent, Ida Adwoa Asiedu, emerged victorious with 410 votes.

Mark Okraku-Mante defeated in NPP Parliamentary Primary

The other aspirants, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah, secured 4 and 3 votes, respectively.

This outcome marks a significant development in the political landscape of the Ayensuano constituency.

ASPIRANTS

Adwoa Asiedu Ida – 410 Kingsley Boateng Adonai -3 Samuel Ayeh Paye -105 Mark Okraku Mante -136 Ernest Addo – 4

Rejected 2

