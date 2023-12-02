Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has been acclaimed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akuapem North parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

The acclamation on Saturday, December 2, 2023, comes days after the former NPP Organiser was the only candidate to have picked nomination forms in the constituency.

The popular acclamation took place at the Presbyterian College of Education polling centre.

Mr Awuku who thanked the delegates for the honour pledged to work tirelessly to bring development in all areas of the constituency.

He said the endorsement was a call to serve and therefore called on all delegates to get on board for the party’s victory in 2024.

“It has been a long journey. over ten to eleven years, together with a few friends, we started this. Wonderful people, they rallied behind me. We engaged the party people, and they kept saying that I would be given the opportunity when the time came. They have done an acclamation, and I don’t take this for granted. On any day, whether rain or shine, I will stand by them, and we will develop the constituency together.

“We will ensure that development in the area of roads, health, potable water, electricity. All those who left come home, let’s work together, I will be a candidate for all the people, and I want to be an MP when elected for all. This is a call to service,” he stated while addressing constituents.

