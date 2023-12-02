The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Bernard Okoe-Boye has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the Ledzokuku constituency.

Dr Okoe-Boye, a former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, who lost in the 2020 general elections, contested for the position ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He polled 901, Nii Ashitey Ollennu had 357 while sIbrahim Adjei had 180 votes.

Ledzokuku Constituency

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye – 901

Nii Ashittey Olennu – 357

Ibrahim Adjei – 180

Clifford Martey – 199