A contender in the Okaikoi North New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan primaries, Ken Kuranchie, has alleged that three out of the six candidates vying for the position do not meet the eligibility criteria.

Mr Kuranchie, who spoke to JoyNews’ Samuel Kojo Brace, argued that Deputy Trade Minister Nana Ama Dokua and former MASLOC CEO Afia Akoto do not fulfill the party’s constitution requirements to participate in the contest.

According to Kuranchie, Afia Akoto expressed interest in joining the party in June 2023, which he contends does not make her a legitimate member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Okaikoi North.

Similarly, he claimed that Nana Ama Dokua became a party member in February 2023, rendering her ineligible for the ongoing electoral process.

Highlighting the need for a fair and transparent process, Kuranchie emphasised that the credibility of the electoral process hinges on factors such as past events, current proceedings, and future developments.

He expressed concern that allowing unqualified individuals to participate in the electoral process undermines its fairness.

In asserting the eligibility criteria, Kuranchie pointed out that party members seeking positions must have a history of party affiliation in the constituency.

He questioned whether Ms. Dokua, as a candidate, resides in the Okaikoi North constituency, stating that active participation and local residency are essential qualifications.

“I have been very active in this party for over 12 years; the first time that I saw that she was interested in NPP in Okaikoi North was in February, so just being a member of the party is not enough; you must also be a member at the constituency level,” Kuranchie explained.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Dokua, who is the current Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, secured victory in the Okaikwei North parliamentary primary with a total of 341 votes.