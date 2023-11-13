Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle, has paid tribute to her father, Jerry John Rawlings three years after his death.

The lawmaker who is the late former President’s first daughter has likened him to Jeremiah in the Bible.

Taking to Facebook, Zanetor said Mr Rawlings was sometimes misunderstood due to how he approached issues.

Acknowledging her father’s death has created a vacuum, the daughter who is obviously proud of the footprints he left in their lives noted his words resonate more deeply and his voice echoes.

She said Mr Rawlings will forever be miss.

“We miss you, Papa J! #Probity #transparency #integrity #Rawlings #Ghana,” she eulogised.

