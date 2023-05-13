A fake delegate list was reportedly smuggled into the De Youngsters International School where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primary was held in the Adentan constituency.

Electoral Commission (EC) Officials supervising the process, however, rejected it, arguing it was not the official list from the NDC.

In a video shared on Twitter by Citi News, an EC official was seen justifying why the list cannot be accepted.

She explained to policemen who were holding the list that they have already been provided with the list for the process and the new list cannot be an official document.

Meanwhile, the policemen launched a search for the delegate who brought in the list.

Incumbent MP, Adamu Ramadan is being contested by former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and Linda Asibi Awuni.