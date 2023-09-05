Eleven players have reported to Black Stars camp ahead of their crucial match against the Central African Republic (CAR) on September 7, 2023.

Players who have arrived in camp include captain Andre Dede Ayew, Edmund Addo and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Mohammed Kudus who also made his debut for the club on Friday reported to camp on Monday alongside winger, Osman Bukari.

Defenders Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Nicholas Opoku and Osman Bukari have also arrived in camp.

Striker Antoine Semenyo has also been spotted at the team’s camp on Monday, September 4.

The team is currently camping at the Alisa Hotel in Accra. They are expected to hold training at the Accra Sports Stadium later this evening.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad for Ghana’s ultimate match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday where they will begin preparations before hosting CAR on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana need a draw or a win to qualify for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars will also engage Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium two days later.

Below are the players who have arrived in camp

Manaf Nurudeen

Antoine Semenyo

Andre Ayew

Baba Iddrisu

Gideon Mensah

Osman Bukari

Edmund Addo

Nicholas Opoku

Joseph Aidoo

Mohammed Kudus

Lawrence Ati Zigi