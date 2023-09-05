The Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, Bright Lenwah has said the Assembly will foot the medical bills of victims who fell into the collapsed Dejebo bridge on Sunday evening.

The MCE visited the victims at the hospital and asked that authorities furnish the assembly with all bills.

Two people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

A 21-year-old Paul Obimpeh, who is still on admission was traveling with his father from Tuobodom, a suburb of Nkwanta town when the incident occurred.

Speaking with Adom News, the MCE disclosed that, the Assembly has already called an emergency MUSEC meeting and police personnel have been dispatched to the area to take control to avoid any future disasters.

According to him, the Assembly is still making efforts to reach authorities in charge as the situation is becoming more dangerous for residents.

He warned residents and commuters not to use the bridge.

