Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, has responded to the growing speculation that she might be chosen as running mate to former President John Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Though she said it will be an honour, she noted that, the decision lies solely in the hands of the former President.

“It’s truly an intriguing responsibility that reminds me of the importance of upholding integrity in all my endeavors [but] let’s avoid jumping to conclusions prematurely” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

Dr Zenator said she is currently focused on serving as the MP. She stressed that, her primary duty is to ensure the NDC’s succeeds in the upcoming elections.

When pressed on whether she sees herself as a suitable candidate for the role, she sidestepped the question.

Former President Mahama is under a lot of pressure to choose a running mate. NDC gurus and sympathizers are breathing on his neck with their candidates. Others are also urging him to retain the 2020 candidate, Prof. Jane Naan Opoku-Agyeman.

But majority are of the view that, a new running mate will be the game changer for NDC in the 2024 elections.

The final decision, however rests with Mr. Mahama and the NDC leadership.