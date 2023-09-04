Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey constituency, Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, has sent a strong message to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate for the same constituency.

She said it is importance that the NPP candidate presents a well-defined campaign message to the electorates if they want to win the seat

But, this Dr. Zenator said its impossible because of the poor performance of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

“I believe the NPP has not put forward a compelling message, thus, anyone aspiring to represent the party against the NDC should craft a more compelling campaign message, especially in light of the challenges the NPP has faced in managing the economy.” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday.

She also stressed that, no candidate to be presented by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will pose a threat to her electoral fortunes in the constituency.

“I have no worries about who the NPP brings to face me in the constituency” Dr. Zenator stated.

She remained optimistic about securing victory for the NDC in 2024.

Meanwhile, Valantino Nii Noi Nortey, known as the ‘darling boy of Osu,’ submitted his nomination forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries for the 2024 elections.

Nii Noi Nortey confidently stated his intention to challenge Zenator Rawlings in the 2024 parliamentary election, underscoring the simplicity of his message to unseat Zenator Rawlings.

This sets the stage for what promises to be an engaging and competitive electoral race in the Korle Klottey constituency.