Over 60 parliamentary aspirants for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been vetted in the Ashanti regional office of the party.

One of the five aspirants for the Ahafo Ano South-West parliamentary primary, Opoku Ahwenie, has withdrawn, citing his quest to preserve the integrity of polls in the constituency.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Secretary, Kwame Adom Appiah confirmed official receipt of the withdrawal notice.

JoyNews’ Clinton Yeboah was with the parliamentary aspirants and filed this report.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video below for the full report: