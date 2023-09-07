Former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP) Kojo Adu-Asare has urged the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consult Kwabena Agyapong for advice.

According to him, it will be in the best interest of the candidate the party elects as flagbearer to adopt the strategic plan of the former NPP General Secretary.

Mr Adu-Asare made comment on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme while supporting Mr. Agyapong plea to whoever is elected flagbearer to implement his six-point plan.

The plan included; lean government; enforcing law and order, imposing discipline; ensuring compliance of rules and regulations; cutting waste in the public sector; restoring meritocracy and professionalism in the civil and public services.

The rest were; urban regeneration and renewal; and protection of intellectual property in the entertainment and sports sectors.

The former NPP General Secretary is sure these plan can help turn the fortunes of Ghana around.

The former Adenta MP said it is sad Kwabena Agyapong could not make it to the top five because he was his preferred candidate.

“Kwabena Agyepong was the only person among the aspirants who made sense, but he was not popular in his own party, so they threw him out. If someone will listen to me, they should engage him and take up some of the policies he was talking about in his campaign. It will really help them,” Mr Adu-Asare admonished.

