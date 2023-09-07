Popular Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White, has treated her fans to a tour of her current residence in Germany.

In this latest clip, Kyei White showcased her adorable son as they stepped out of their house.

The video, which she shared on her Instagram page, captured the stunning actress donning a multicolored dress, radiating her usual charm and grace.

Standing proudly by her side was her son, Jerome who playfully stood in front of the camera, eliciting laughter from his mother.

In her Instagram post, the Kumawood actress extended warm wishes to her followers and urged them to heartwarming video.