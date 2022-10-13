The ex-manager of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says Shatta Wale is his own greatest enemy.

According to Bulldog, the Shatta Movement (SM) boss has created enemies for himself through his own public utterances, which have driven ‘good things’ away from him.

He explained that, Shatta Wale’s claim that gatekeepers are sabotaging him is false because he has burnt bridges he was supposed to maintain.

“Look at what he said about Burna Boy, telling him that’s why I raped your girl. So hey look, he has nothing against him, Shatta Wale’s biggest enemy is Shatta Wale. He is his own problem, he doesn’t bring it from anywhere. Shatta Wale is fighting Charles Nii Armah Mensah, not Arnold or anyone,” Bulldog told Don Tsegah on Hitz FM.

Bulldog said though Shatta Wale held Burna Boy down in Ghana and promoted him further by collaborating with him, the latter can reciprocate, but it may never happen.

“Obviously, Burna Boy could have done the same for Shatta. Look at what Wizkid is doing for R2Bees. Burna and Shatta’s relationship was such a mutual one,” the CEO of BullHaus Entertainment added.

“If you look at the picture. It was Shatta Wale and his team who held Burna down. I don’t know what transpired, and they are caught in their bad books. No matter the situation, there are things you can say, but you should know how to say them,” Bulldog said.

“We need to tread cautiously sometimes. The difference between me and everyone else is I go hard on political figures. I don’t remember me referring to an industry person I went hard on that I burnt a bridge. If I went hard on any person in the past, I did it on behalf of an artiste.”

“I have had issues with people like Halifax and Arnold in the past, and I did it in the name of Shatta Wale. But personally I have a problem with those managing the system and I don’t mind burning that bridge because it’s hurting all of us,” he said.

