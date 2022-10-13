Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Rico Swavey, has succumbed to his injuries after a ghastly accident.

The reality TV star passed on two days after he was put on life support following his accident on Monday on the Lekki/Ajah area of Lagos.

Reports from his colleague who rushed to the hospital, Alex Unusual, indicated he was in a critical condition and funds were raised for him.

Nigerians also created a Twitter space just to intercede on his behalf and launch a fund raising campaign for well-meaning sympathizers.

However, their efforts could not save the 29-year-old celebrity, real name Patrick Fakoya.

Few days ago, it was reported that the reality star had been involved in a ghastly motor accident which landed him a hospital.

He is reported to have died on Wednesday in the presence of family and friends.

Social media is replete with tributes and fond memories of Rico Swavey.

Rico rose to fame after participating in the season 2 of Big Brother Naija reality TV show.