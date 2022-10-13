The Circuit Court in Accra has for the second time refused a bail application for self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

This was when she appeared before the court a second time on Thursday, 13 October 2022.

The prosecutors told the court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, they needed more time for the investigation.

This, according to them, was because Nana Agradaa was not cooperating with the investigation.

Despite an opposing view from her lawyers, the court denied the founder of Heaven Way Church, bail and remanded her again.

She is expected to reappear in court on Monday, 17 October 2022.

Nana Agradaa was arrested on Sunday following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some church members.

Some of the victims say they went to the church as she advertised on her TV programme that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.

In defence, Agradaa said she promised to assist her church members through her special spiritual endowments and delivered.

She has, therefore, pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretenses.

Meanwhile, the Police have urged anyone who is a victim of the alleged scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action and assist in the investigation.