Dancehall musician Shatta Wale says his former manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has never been his manager.

This comes contrary to the perception that Bulldog masterminded and propelled his career to become what it is today.

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog should refrain from claiming the managerial title in his interviews with the media.

Taking all the credits, Shatta Wale described his relationship with Bulldog then as an employee/employer type.

He explained that Bulldog was his employee. “I was my own manager and CEO of Shatta Movement till today.

“Stop lying to people that you managed me. I employed you, and I was paying you #differentartiste,” Shatta Wale’s Facebook post read.

He continued, “the lies in this country erh …No wonder many are not Happy with their fellow brother’s success.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Bullgod jabbed Shatta Wale saying Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy was living his dream when DJ Khaled published a video of Burna Boy in his mansion.

“Shatta Wale, all your money cannot buy this right here. I know your time will come but until then, honour those who honour you, it brings more blessings and supernatural growth. Stop being bitter… be happy for everyone,” Bullgod wrote in a Facebook post on October 13.

