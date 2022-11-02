The Agape Love Initiative (ALI) which will function as a non-governmental organisation has been launched at Teshie, Accra, with the vision of helping the elderly and needy within the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly as its operational starting point.

The vision of ALI is, therefore, to extend God’s Agape Love of wilful sacrifices into the homes of the elderly and needy through projects and programmes in the area of healthcare and educational support.

This is an initiative of some old students of Sunrise Preparatory School, located at Teshie. However, membership is opened to the general public to aid fast track and positive impact of target groups.

In a speech read on behalf of the President of ALI, Mr Bright Asamoah, the ALI affirmed that the recent global crisis came with adverse impacts. These have made lives very difficult for many.

However, because the organization could not sit with excuses and look on, they were inspired to intervene, culminating in the vision to develop the initiative.

He, therefore, called upon all well-meaning Ghanaians and all global citizens to join hands with ALI in order to positively contribute to the wellbeing of the vulnerable in society.

As the Sustainable Development Goals steadily reaches its 2030 deadline, he believes that the objectives of the initiative will be sustained on basis of desirable partnerships in promoting a prosperous and peaceful planet where no one is left behind.

The Chairperson for the launch, Mr Edward Anum, lauded the initiators of ALI for extending a helping hand to society and asked for unity and God’s direction for them. He also advised them to be fair, firm and flexible in their decision-making processes.

He encouraged the leadership of ALI to work efficiently on their deliverables to meet set objectives and to positively impact lives, especially those of the elderly and needy in society.