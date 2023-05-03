UNIMAC-GIJ lecturer enstooled Sanaahene of Akyem Manso

A lecturer at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication-Ghana Institute of Journalism (Unimac-GIJ), Dr Joseph Obeng Baah, has been enstooled as the Sanaahene (Chief in charge of finance) of Akyem Manso Traditional Area in Asene-Manso-Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The ceremony, which was held in the palace of the chief of Akyem Manso, saw drumming and traditional dance with most of the patrons donning black and red.

As part of the traditional rights, the mouth of the Sanaahene was closed before they swore allegiance to the chief.

With a black cloth wrapped around their chest, they held a sword and swore to respond to calls to serve the community anytime and ensure the development of the community.

After he was sworn in, the newly installed traditional leader took to the dancing floor and was joined by some traditional leaders of the community, family members, and friends in a traditional dance with joyfulness and clapping from the gathering.

The ceremony was attended by family members, friends, associates in academia, students, and the residents of the community.

His colleague lecturers from the Ghana Institute of Journalism present to support him were the Dean of Graduate School, Dr Collins Brobbey, Dr Anso Boateng, HOD of Communication and Integrated Sciences, Dr Daniel Odoom, Dr Lawrencia, and Eric Agyekum.

After conveying appreciation to the chief, elders, and the people of Akyem Manso, the new Sanaahene in his acceptance speech declared his commitment to serve his people and work tirelessly to bring a facelift to the community.

Obrempong Sintim Poku III, the Benkumhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, who doubles as Chief of Akyem Manso, advised the new Sanaahene not to disobey his allegiance to always respond to calls to serve the community anytime and ensure the development of the community.

Obrempong Sintim Poku III urged the newest Sanaahene to use his networks to come out with developmental initiatives to accelerate the growth in the communities as he has settled in the United States for a couple of years.

Some residents of the Manso community expressed their satisfaction with the traditional leaders for installing Dr Baah as the Sanaahene of their traditional area.

It was all joy and excitement after the enstoolment of Dr Baah, now the Sanaahene of Akyem Manso. He is now called Nana Kwame Obeng Baah Kyeretwie.