Singer Davido has raised the bar for romance in Nigeria as he gifts his wife, Chioma, luxurious gifts worth millions.

Few days ago, Chioma marked her 28th birthday in grand style.

Davido took to his Instagram page to shower praises on her, and declared that their union is a lifetime journey.

He assured her of timeless love while describing her as his right hand man.

Davido wrote: “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby @thechefchi! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”

Showcasing the level of love he has for his wife, Davido copped expensive Hermes bags and a luxurious Richard Mille wristwatch.

Davido went the extreme to buy four of the Hermes bags in different colours, despite the bags being sold in limited quantity.