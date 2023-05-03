The Ashanti Regional campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential aspirant, John Alan Kyerematen, has said Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has already declared his intention to run for President and has been campaigning for over two years.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Collins Owusu Amankwah stated that Dr Bawumia has deployed people to campaign on his behalf and has arranged delegates to support him.

He believes that all the contenders should be honest about their intentions, just as Mr Kyerematen and others have done.

“We ought to be honest and sincere with ourselves. Unlike Alan who resigned and did public announcement, Bawumia has also declared, just that it’s not in the public’s face but trust me, Bawumia started his campaign more than two years ago and delegates have even been arranged for him and are working,” he claimed.

“Alan and the other contenders have declared their intentions and so we all know Bawumia has done same and so they should stop throwing dust into our eyes,” he added.

Mr Amankwah called on all contenders, including Dr Bawumia, to support Mr Kyerematen, who he believes is the best choice for the NPP.

Despite reports of his intention to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia is yet to comment publicly on the matter.

